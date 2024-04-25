Palma hosts spectacular ten-day dance fest

By Annette Christmas • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:31

Héloïse Jocqueviel in Palma. Ajuntament de Palma

Top national and international artists will be participating in 15 dance performances until 4 May.

The artistic director is Mar Aguiló, who has had an illustrious career as a leading dancer in the National Dance Company and the ‘Maurice Béjart’ dance school, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The festival opened with the ballet ‘Sven’, performed by Héloïse Jocqueviel, a former member of the Paris Opera Ballet.

‘Sven’ is a hybrid creature, part swan, part monster and part human, and has certain parallels with ‘Swan Lake’.

Full dance programme

The programme continues on Thursday 25 at 7 pm, at the Palau de l’Almudaina, with the staging of ‘Ad Libitum’ by Simon Le Borgne and Ylysse Zans, also former members of the Paris Opera Ballet.

On Friday 26, at The Teatre Municipal Xesc Forteza Mallorcan group ‘Ploma Vertical’, presents its show ‘Cossiers Volats’ followed by ‘Mellizo Doble’, two important figures in modern flamenco: Israel Galván, awarded with the National Dance Prize of the Ministry of Culture, and ‘Niño de Elche’.

On Saturday 27, the programme will move to the Fundació Miró Mallorca, with a gathering of musicians and dancers performing ‘ELAMOR’.

Next week, performances will be held at 6 pm in Plaça Miquel Dolç:

On Wednesday, May 1, ‘Dosis’ will be performed by the group ‘Una y Una’, and Mariona Jaume and Maya Triay will perform ‘S’Albufera’.

On May 2 at the same venue, ‘The measure that must divide us’ will be staged by the Navarrese group Qabalum, with original music by Luisillo Kalandraka and performances by Lucía Burguette and Diego Pazó.

The Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra will host ‘Manu’, on Thursday 2 May.

On Friday 3, Chilean Javiera de la Fuenteat Es Baluard will dance ‘Envioletá’, accompanied by Idoia Zabaleta.

On Saturday, May 4, there will be various shows at Casal Solleric (‘Elogio de la fisura’, with Barcelona’s Lorena Nogal); Passeig del Born (‘Paseantes’, by the hand of ‘La venidera’, also from Barcelona); Cignes de la Seu (‘Àrida’, with the Mallorcans Úrsula Urgeles and Aina Zanoguera), and ses Voltes (‘Flop’, with the Cordovan Antonio Ruz, National Dance Award of the year 2018).

‘Palma Balla’ also opens on Friday, April 26 in the Plaça Major, with students of the Professional Conservatory of Music and Dance.

On Sunday 28 April there is also a master class in the Plaça Major by the artistic director of the National Dance Company, Joaquín de Luz, and various dance schools will also be performing.

International Dance Day

Monday 29 April is International Dance Day, when there will be more performances by five different dance schools.https://euroweeklynews.com/2024/04/14/international-dance-day/