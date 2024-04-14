By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Apr 2024 • 10:13

International Dance Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

On the occasion of International Dance Day, Torremolinos Town Hall has organised a programme of dance shows that will be supported by a photographic exhibition starting on Sunday April 28.

With the celebration of International Dance Day, Torremolinos Town Hall aims to commemorate those people who have chosen dance as a profession or hobby without cultural, ethnic or political barriers. It is intended to encourage participation and public awareness of the importance of dance as a cultural and artistic form.

On Sunday April 28 at 11.45am the students of the Royal Family academy, led by Lucía Barroco, will perform in the Plaza Costa del Sol. At 12.15pm it will be the turn of the Centro de Danza de Torremolinos, directed by Carmen Crespo, in the same place. The Avenida Palma de Mallorca will host the performance by the Asociación Cultural Juan Navarro at 12.30pm.

In the afternoon, at 5pm, the Esperanza Márquez Dance Academy will dance in the Plaza Costa del Sol, and at 7pm the Manuel Roldán Dance Academy will dance in the Avenida Palma de Mallorca.

From April 29 until May 31 the town centre will also host the exhibition ‘A walk through the dance of Torremolinos’, an exhibition of photographs of dances of Torremolinos whose aim is to pay tribute to the people who have been involved in Torremolinos with their own academy or show over the years.