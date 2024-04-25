Pure sushi in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:59

Photo: Facebook / Andrés Médici

Marbella will welcome back chef Andrés Médici with the opening of “PurOsushi”, located at Avda. Nabeul 3 in May 2024. This restaurant offers a traditional sushi experience for 12 diners, with a focus on quality and authenticity. A unique experience from the very first moment.

“PurOsushi promises an experience from the very beginning. Guests will be greeted in an anteroom designed to begin the experience, before moving on to the sushi bar. This intimate space is the setting where Chef Médici and his team prepare each piece of sushi with care and dedication, using traditional Japanese techniques”, reported Marbella Directo.

The menu, which varies daily according to the catch of the day and the season, includes starters, a selection of sushi and desserts. Dishes can be complemented with options suggested by the chef. In addition, the influence of Galicia is present both in the kitchen and in the wine cellar, ensuring products of the highest quality and freshness.

Before moving to Galicia in 2006, Andrés Médici, renowned for his meticulous work with fish and seafood, worked in the Gran Hotel Gaudalpin in Marbella, alongside chef Masao Kikuchi, who had run the famous Tokyo Taro in Madrid.

He was recognised by the Japanese government in 2009 as the best Japanese chef outside Japan and he won third place in 2015 in the Global Sushi Challenge organised by the World Sushi Skills Institute.

“Marbella is our home,” said chef Médici to Marbella Directo, recalling the origins of his bond with the city that began two decades ago. For more information and to book see the website – www.purosushi.es