Queens attend the Amsterdam Spanish Film Fest

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:07

Queens attending a Film Festival 2024 Credit: S.M. La Reina Letizia, Facebook

The Queens of Spain and the Netherlands attended the 10th Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival, established to promote the affiliation between the two nations.

The annual Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival invited innovative Spanish filmmakers, cinematography students and public figures on April 18 for an immersive intercultural exchange.

Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain and Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the Festival, visiting the Celebratory Colloquium and engaging with 500 students from the ASFF Educational Programme.

Film directors, actors and educational representatives united at the Tuschinski Theatre to discover the present of the Spanish cinema and its role in the future of cinematography worldwide.

During the Festival, modern Spanish films were presented, including Close Your Eyes by Victor Erise, Els Encantants by Elena Trape and Campeonex by Javier Fesser, who held a discussion with the students after his screening.

Queen Letizia, renowned as an ambassador of Spanish culture and arts, emphasized the efforts of the Royal Family to collaborate with Dutch artists and cultural establishments; building a future of creativity and diversity.