Queens attend the Amsterdam Spanish Film Fest

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 25 Apr 2024 • 11:07
Queens attending a Film Festival 2024
Credit: S.M. La Reina Letizia, Facebook
The Queens of Spain and the Netherlands attended the 10th Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival, established to promote the affiliation between the two nations.
The annual Amsterdam Spanish Film Festival invited innovative Spanish filmmakers, cinematography students and public figures on April 18 for an immersive intercultural exchange.
Her Majesty Queen Letizia of Spain and Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the Festival, visiting the Celebratory Colloquium and engaging with 500 students from the ASFF Educational Programme.
Film directors, actors and educational representatives united at the Tuschinski Theatre to discover the present of the Spanish cinema and its role in the future of cinematography worldwide.
During the Festival, modern Spanish films were presented, including Close Your Eyes by Victor Erise, Els Encantants by Elena Trape and Campeonex by Javier Fesser, who held a discussion with the students after his screening.
Queen Letizia, renowned as an ambassador of Spanish culture and arts, emphasized the efforts of the Royal Family to collaborate with Dutch artists and cultural establishments; building a future of creativity and diversity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.