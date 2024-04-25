By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 13:07

Photo: Circo Encantado

A circus horror show that keeps the comical spirit of the circus and its performers is coming to Benalmadena at La Paloma Fairground from May 17 to 26 with performances each evening starting at 7pm.

A terrifyingly funny circus show where you will embark on a journey to the mansion of Doña Terrorífica, a strange woman surrounded by monstrous characters with extraordinary abilities.

The accidental arrival of Paute and Capitano to the mansion upsets all the inhabitants, who look down on the outsiders. But everything changes when they discover that Lucia is travelling with them, an innocent girl they all want for themselves. You will die laughing!

Scares and laughter

‘Circo Encantado’ (The Enchanted Circus), is a family show, artistically ambitious, that invites all spectators to enter the world of the circus, letting them see that with passion and perseverance all challenges can be overcome.

Guided by the beloved and popular clowns ‘Paute and Capitano’, the whole family is invited to enjoy this great show, a terrifyingly fun adventure where scares and laughter come together with acrobats, jugglers, trapeze artists and much more. El Circo Encantado is, above all, a family show where every member of the family, whatever their age, will be amazed.

Accompanying the clowns are witches, ghosts and vampires to make this circus performance a unique and fun experience for all.

Tickets cost from just €12 and are available online at the website or you can buy your tickets at the circus box office.