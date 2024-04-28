Climbers, don’t miss out: registration now open

By Annette Christmas • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 21:31

Climber, Munich, Credit: FancyBeaver, CC Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.

Climbing Madrid, the largest climbing event in Spain, will be held in Arroyomolinos in the Community of Madrid from 10 to 16 June.

The Spanish Climbing and Paraclimbing Championships will be taking place, plus the Spanish Cup and the Madrid Championship

This is by far the biggest climbing event in Spain

It will take place from Monday, June 10 to Sunday, June 16, with competitions taking place from June 13 to 16.

How to sign up

Registration takes place through the climbing Madrid website and will close on Sunday 2 June.

All federated athletes can sign up, whether from a club or as an individual.

Three-for-one

The Spanish Climbing and Paraclimbing Championship will be held at Climbing Madrid.

For the first time, the Spanish Cup and the Madrid Championship will also be held, so three competitions will be grouped into one, adding to the excitement.

The criterion being tested is Difficulty and there are several categories, from absolute or senior athletes to youth or minors, which will be divided into three levels according to age groups: U-14, U-16 and U-18.

Difficulty Test

For the first time Spain, the Spanish Difficulty Championship will take place on an exterior wall. It is the same as the one used at the 2022 World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria.

The wall is 15 meters high by 15 meters wide and includes overhangs and other areas of extreme difficulty.

Live transmission

The competition will be broadcast live on television on the Teledeporte channel.

Big names in the sport will be there, including Chris Sharma, Shauna Coxsey, Carlos Suárez and Geila Macià, who will interact with the public in talks and clinics.

There will also be an open area where anyone can try out a challenging 30-meter-wide boulder wall.

All-round entertainment

There will be daily concerts and a wide variety of food trucks.