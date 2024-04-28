In harmony with Pilarmonics

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 22:22

Chasing Barbershop Dreams Image: Pilarmonics Chorus

THE members of the Pilarmonics Chorus group, devoted supporters of the Barbershop In Iberia Association, enjoyed a delightful weekend at the recent En Armonia (In Harmony) convention in Calpe. Basking in the Spanish sun, 750 singers from the U.K., Europe, and America convened, forging new friendships and rekindling old ones.

Open Invitation: Be a Part of Pilarmonics Today!

If you would like to become a member of the Pilarmonics and subsequently the Iberian Barbershop family, the invitation is open. Enthusiasts of Barbershop and modern acapella are encouraged to reach out. Contact their amazing president Sue Airey at presidentpilarmonics01@gmail.com or attend their Thursday evening rehearsals at Centro Cívico, Dolores de Pacheco, starting at 6:45 pm. Pilarmonics extends a warm welcome to all who share a passion for music.

