Calpe´s road map to water management

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 12:58

Building a pipeline Calpe Credit: Ayuntamiento de Calp, X

Calpe paves the way to sustainability and drought reduction through innovative strategies, creating a road map to water management worldwide.

Aigües de Calpe is dedicating the next month and €44,532 to renovating the potable water pipeline which connects the DN-150 networks of Avenida d’Exèrcits Espanyols and Avenida Porto de Santa Maria. This action is being taken as advised by the Calpe Special Drought Plan for the Early Warning Phase to facilitate water supply across the town.

Alongside Calpe´s Digital Twin model, this development greatly reduces the consequences of drought in the municipality. The Digital Twin, established in 2020, works with a hydraulic model, creating real-time stimulation of a water system to enhance economic sustainability and operational efficiency of water management.

The system provides the Valencian Community with drinking water, allowing for a decrease by 30 per cent in non-revenue water reduction and a 15 per cent decline of the energy used for water treatment. At the moment Calpe is one of the few towns using this model, standing out amongst others in its innovative approach and dedication to sustainability.