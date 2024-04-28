Malaga CF matchday outing with Axarquia Social Club

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 21:21
Match Day Fun.
Image: Shutterstock/ Vanja Golos
AS the football season draws to a close, fans of Malaga CF are gearing up for what could be the last home game of the season, unless the team secures a spot in the playoffs. Scheduled to face off against Antequera, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter for supporters.
The Axarquia Social Club has arranged a special day out for this special match. With limited tickets available, anticipation is running high among both members and non-members of the club. Tickets are priced at 30€ for members and 35€ for non-members, with sales already underway. Fans are encouraged not to miss out on this opportunity for a great day out.
Tickets can be purchased through the social club’s website or by contacting PJ directly on 603 113 931. The Axarquia Social Club, organizers of the event, are dedicated to providing memorable experiences for football enthusiasts.
As the countdown begins, supporters are urged to secure their tickets and join in the excitement for what could be a pivotal moment in Malaga CF’s season.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
