Malaga CF matchday outing with Axarquia Social Club

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 21:21

Match Day Fun. Image: Shutterstock/ Vanja Golos

AS the football season draws to a close, fans of Malaga CF are gearing up for what could be the last home game of the season, unless the team secures a spot in the playoffs. Scheduled to face off against Antequera, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter for supporters.

Special Day Out with Axarquia Social Club

The Axarquia Social Club has arranged a special day out for this special match. With limited tickets available, anticipation is running high among both members and non-members of the club. Tickets are priced at 30€ for members and 35€ for non-members, with sales already underway. Fans are encouraged not to miss out on this opportunity for a great day out.

Ticket Information and Sales

Tickets can be purchased through the social club’s website or by contacting PJ directly on 603 113 931. The Axarquia Social Club, organizers of the event, are dedicated to providing memorable experiences for football enthusiasts.

As the countdown begins, supporters are urged to secure their tickets and join in the excitement for what could be a pivotal moment in Malaga CF’s season.

