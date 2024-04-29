Costa Blanca shows support to Pedro Sanchez

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 7:18

Pedro Sanchez Credit: Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Facebook

As Spain´s Prime Minister considers his resignation following personal and family harassment, statements of support arise across Costa Blanca, appealing to influence Pedro Sanchez´s decision.

Shortly after the Prime Minister’s announcement, the PSPV-PSOE of Calpe released a statement, expressing their “firm support for President Pedro Sanchez and his government team in these challenging times.”

The statement appealed to the public:” We call for responsibility on the part of the media,” and shared their hopes of a resolution: ”We trust that the truth will prevail and that together we can overcome any obstacles that stand in the way of a better future for all.”

Denia´s Socialist group quickly followed by releasing a public statement, applauding the Prime Minister´s contributions to the country: “It is worth it to Europe and the world that Spain has a strong leader, but also an openly pacifist, defender at all costs of dialogue and harmony, with empathy as a guarantee.”

The PSPV-PSOE urged Pedro Sanchez to continue with his meaningful efforts, stating: “It is worth it to us that you continue leading the path of progress.”

The Socialists of Javea also shared a public document, devotedly pleading that the Prime Minister stay in office: “We cannot accept that the lie wins. Don’t leave. Finish the work we started together.”

The Party reflected on their faith in the current government: “We do not accept the idea that the president who returned the best side of himself to the PSOE and to Spain, leaves in this way. No, dear Pedro, not like this. This cannot be the end. You know that we are millions of people who ask you to stay, to endure, to continue leading this project for the well-being of so many people.”