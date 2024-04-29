Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 8:49
Bikini Beach burns again
Photo: Facebook / #esteponanow
Burned
BIKINI Beach beach bar in Estepona, which burnt down on March 14, has once again suffered another fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, April 28, for reasons still unknown. The flames affected a large part of the building, according to the images on social media.
Rented
THE owner of a luxury villa in Marbella has complained that an employee who maintained the property had illegally re-let the house for €4,000 per week. The owner claimed to have noticed an advertisement on a real estate portal offering to rent his house.
Assaulted
POLICE officers arrested five men for an alleged assault on a man of Arab origin at Malaga airport, which was captured by the mobile phones of several passengers in the arrivals terminal. Reports point to a dispute between taxi drivers and illegal drivers, as a possible reason for the brawl.
Absconded
THE head of the Mocro Maffia has gone on the run after being released by a Malaga Court. The arrest in Marbella of Karim Bouyakhrichan was hailed as one of the great police successes. Now, just three months later he has escaped after being released on bail by a Malaga judge.
Filled
WITH the exception of Estepona, which has already broken ranks, all the municipalities of the Costa del Sol will wait to take a joint decision on the use of private and communal swimming pools once the Junta de Andalucía has updated the latest data on the evolution of the drought.
Stayed
MARBELLA has broken a new tourism record with an occupancy rate of over 60 per cent and more than 220,000 overnight stays in the hotels of the municipality in the month of March 2024, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE), the highest since records have been kept.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
