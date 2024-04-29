Eva Longoria’s new life in Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 18:43

Eva Longoria at the Cannes Film Festival. Credit: taniavolobueva/Shutterstock.com

The allure of Spain has won over another Hollywood star, as Eva Longoria, and her family have made the decision to move to Spain.

The Desperate Housewives actress, together with her husband Pepe Baston and their five-year-old son Santiago, who have lived in Los Angeles, are to settle in Spain after putting their Beverly Hills house on the market.

The transition was set in motion early in 2023 when Longoria and Baston decided to sell their Beverly Hills home for approximately €18 million.

Despite this major life change, both continue their ventures in Los Angeles and Mexico, where Baston has significant ties with Televisa, Latin America’s premier communication firm.

A new beginning

Sources suggest a blend of professional and personal reasons behind Longoria’s move. According to a close friend of the actress, the couple seek a nurturing environment for their son, far away from the frenzy of Hollywood.

Longoria has not been secretive about her affection for Spain. In a heartfelt revelation to Hola! magazine, she said, ‘I feel very happy when I am in Spain, I love this country.

‘I discovered Marbella 20 years ago and it was love at first sight,’ she shared. Her dream of living in Spain became reality with the purchase of a dream home in Marbella earlier this year, describing it as ‘my oasis, my paradise.’

Celebrity migration to Spain

The trend of celebrities relocating to Spain is not new. Other prominent stars have also given up life in Los Angeles such as Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, Amber Heard, and Richard Gere.

Longoria’s connection with Spain began over two decades ago through the Global Gift Foundation, thanks to the assistance of Melanie Griffith and her friend Maria Bravo. This relationship has only deepened, fulfilling her longstanding dream to make Spain her home.

As Longoria puts it, ‘I associate Spain with vacations, when I’m here I don’t have schedules. I go to the beach with my son… It’s a slower way of life, but very fulfilling.’