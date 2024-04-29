Irish town honours famous ship

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 19:54

The Lusitania Peace Memorial, Cobh, Ireland. Credit: William Murphy/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

This May Bank Holiday, Cobh in Ireland will host several significant events to commemorate an event over 100 years old, which still holds deep resonance for today’s world.

On May 7 1915, the Cunard Ocean liner ‘Lusitania’ was sunk by a German torpedo 11 miles from the Old Head of Kinsale while en route from New York to Liverpool.

Carrying 1,962 passengers and crew, this catastrophic event profoundly impacted the small harbour town of Cobh, then known as Queenstown.

The upcoming memorial ceremony will be held at the Old Church Cemetery’s Lusitania graves, featuring prayers, and musical tributes by the Commodore Male Voice Choir.

Community involvement

Following the cemetery ceremony, proceedings will shift to Cobh Town Centre. A Colour Party from the Organisation of National Ex-Servicemen and Women, along with representatives from the Royal Naval Association and various maritime and historical societies, will later gather at the Lusitania Peace Memorial in Casement Square.

Moreover, the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl is scheduled to dock in Cobh mid-morning on Monday, May 6 and will depart at 8:00 pm. Local and visiting public are encouraged to attend and engage with the historical significance of the day.

Lasting legacy

Survivors of the Lusitania were brought to Cobh, receiving care in local medical facilities, lodging houses, and private homes. Over 145 victims were interred in mass graves at the Old Church Cemetery, with 80 individuals remaining unidentified.

This solemn history is annually marked by the town to remember the 1,201 lives lost. Images from the A H Poole collection captured at the funerals are a poignant visual record, and are now displayed at the Cobh Heritage Centre, where visitors can also explore the Lusitania exhibit

The centre also highlights Jerome B. Murphy’s MBE award by King George V for his overseeing of the heroic rescue efforts.

The Lusitania Peace Memorial, featuring the Angel of Peace with her foot standing on a sword, is a poignant symbol advocating for an end to all wars.