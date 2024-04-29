Lux Mundi: May-June exciting events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 9:39

Discover, Connect, Experience Image: Shutterstock/ belushi

LUX Mundi Ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar presents a vibrant lineup of events for May and June, offering a range of activities and excursions for the community.

Regular Activities at Lux Mundi

Regular activities include Spanish practice groups on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 am to 1 pm, along with art, crochet, and craft sessions every Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm. The centre’s shop features a selection of Autumn/Winter clothes at affordable prices, open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 am to 1 pm.

Every Thursday they host Spanglish: General conversation between Spanish and English friends from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Every Friday they host a coffee morning. Come and meet friends and relax in their beautiful garden from 11 am to 1 pm.

Notable Events on the Horizon

Notable events include a talk on navigating electricity bills by Energy Lab on May 10, and a coach excursion to Gaucin on May 14, featuring a visit to Quesos Sierra Crestillina for wine and cheese tasting, followed by an exploration of Gaucin’s artistic community.

Looking ahead, the centre plans a Taize Prayer session on May 31 and a special excursion to Ronda for the Romántica celebration from June 7 to 9.

How to Get Involved: Contact Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre

For further information and bookings, contact Lux Mundi Ecumenical Centre at Avda. Moscatel 1, Torre del Mar, or reach out via: Tel. 952 543 334 E-mail: luxmundi@lux-mundi.org

For more Axarquia news click here