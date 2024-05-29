By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 May 2024 • 14:11
Blue Flags flying high: Costa Blanca beaches lead the way.
The Blue Flag is a prestigious badge awarded annually to the best beaches in Europe, recognising their excellent water quality, high level of services, and safety for bathers.
This summer, 638 Spanish beaches will proudly fly the Blue Flag, maintaining Spain’s position as a world leader in this regard.
The Environmental and Consumer Education Association (Adeac) awarded 159 Blue Flags to beaches, marinas, and environmental entities in the Valencian Community.
The province of Alicante stands out, boasting the highest number of Blue Flags in the country.
El Campello is particularly notable, as it is one of the seven Spanish municipalities that have maintained this distinction continuously for 38 years since the programme began.
This year, the beaches of Carrer la Mar, Muchavista, the El Campello Nautical Club, and the Coastal Ecology Institute (a Blue Centre) have once again received the Blue Flag.
Only seven Spanish municipalities and their respective beaches have maintained the Blue Flag continuously since the program’s inception in 1987 for 38 consecutive years: Alcalà de Xivert (El Carregador beach), Alicante (Sant Joan beach), Calpe (La Fossa beach), Campello (Carrer la Mar beach), Cullera (Sant Antoni beach), Gandía (Nord beach), and Oleiros (Bastiagueiro beach).
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
