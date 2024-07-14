Passion of Tango in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 14 Jul 2024 • 12:00

La Porteña Tango perform in Marbella. La Porteña Tango: Facebook

Argentine artists La Porteña Tango are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year, making a special appearance at Marbella’s spectacular auditorium this July 30, 10pm.

The much revered music and dance of Tango was once outlawed in Argentina because of the themes behind its lyrics, its playful and lyrical rhythms, and even because the authorities and upper-levels society disapproved of its dance, which they considered to be ‘an immorality’.

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Nonetheless, it has now been honoured with ‘UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage‘ status. La Porteña Tango, the tango act from Argentina with the biggest European audience, having performed over 800 times on stages across 22 countries and four continents, had humble beginnings in a modest Buenos Aires nightclub, but currently tours the world year after year with their music and dance presentations.

Opulent wardrobe, and vibrant audiovisuals

La Porteña Tango have produced five albums, and have been performing their music and dance shows up to 80 times a year. The 4-piece accompanied by 2 dance partners, an opulent wardrobe, and vibrant audiovisuals creates beautiful choreographies that celebrate the poetry of Buenos Aires, the tangos, waltzes, milongas, candombes, and old country tangos that captivate the entire world, creating a unique and attractive staging.

Certainly a spectacular show of passion, love and the unmistakeable vivaciousness Argentinian culture and history. Tickets can be purchased in person at the auditorium’s box office for €18, Wednesday to Saturday, but only in their summer timetable of 7pm to 10pm. Alternatively, tickets are now on sale from the website mientrada.net.