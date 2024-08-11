By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 12:23 • 1 minute read

Sinking yacht in Andratx, Mallorca. Credit: Salvamento Maritimo, X

Five people were rescued from a sinking yacht on the morning of August 10, near Camp de Mar in Andratx, Mallorca.

Around 10am, Port Adriano in Calvia issued an emergency alert when noticing that a yacht carrying five people, had partially sunk in the sea. The Maritime Safety Agency immediately activated one of its boats as Local Police made their way to the scene.

However, before the emergency services could get there, a private boat was able to pick up the five people onboard, including a German couple and their son. The group was sent back to Port Adriano safely.

Neither the local authorities nor the Best Brands yacht released a statement about the cause of the sinking and reported no contamination from the yacht. Gradually flooded, the yacht eventually sank to the bottom of the sea by 5pm.