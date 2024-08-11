Positive employment trends in Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 11 Aug 2024 • 11:11 • 1 minute read

Job Market Gains in Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Lee Charlie

IN Nerja, the job market has seen a positive shift this year. Unemployment has dropped by 376 people, which is a 22.5 per cent decrease. The town now has 1,258 unemployed residents, marking a 13 per cent unemployment rate, the lowest in its history.

Nerja Achieves Historic Low in Unemployment Rates

Ángela Díaz, the local Human Resources Councillor, is pleased with these results. She notes that Nerja is one of the towns in the Costa del Sol Oriental-Axarquía area with the most significant reduction in unemployment rates. The town is committed to further reducing unemployment by supporting active job policies and creating new jobs. Díaz also credits local businesses, especially in tourism, for their role in improving the job market.

Vélez-Málaga Experiences Notable Decrease in Unemployment

In Vélez-Málaga, the situation is also getting better. This year, 960 fewer people are unemployed. From June 2023 to July 2024, the town saw a drop of 600 unemployed residents. Even though subtropical production has declined, local businesses are thriving and helping to create jobs. The local government continues to monitor and support job growth in the region.

Final Thoughts

The significant reduction in unemployment across Axarquía, with notable improvements in towns like Nerja and Vélez-Málaga, marks a promising shift for the region’s economic landscape. The decrease in unemployment not only reflects a more robust and resilient job market but also promotes greater economic stability and growth. As unemployment rates drop, local communities benefit from increased disposable income, enhanced quality of life, and a more vibrant local economy.

Nerja’s historic low in unemployment and Vélez-Málaga’s considerable reduction demonstrate the effectiveness of targeted job policies and the crucial role of local businesses, especially within the tourism sector. These trends not only offer immediate relief to unemployed residents but also lay a strong foundation for future economic development.

For Axarquía as a whole, the positive employment trends signify a stronger, more diversified economy with the potential for sustained growth and increased opportunities. As the region continues to support job creation and business development, it can look forward to further reductions in unemployment, enhanced community well-being, and a more dynamic economic future.

