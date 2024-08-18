Robert de Niro celebrates with Banderas

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 18 Aug 2024 • 15:24
Robert de Niro leaves his mark on El Pimpi
Credit: Antonio Banderas, Facebook.
Robert de Niro has fallen in love again, this time with the cuisine of the Malaga province, as he is invited to celebrate his 81st birthday with Antonio Banderas in Marbella.
Hollywood Legend, Robert de Niro celebrates his 81st birthday on the Costa del Sol. He was recently spotted in Ronda with family dining at 2-Michelin star Bardal restaurant. Antonio Banderas posted on Facebook that he had invited who he called ‘one of the greatest actors of all time’ to have lunch with him at El Pimpi, Marbella to celebrate. While in the Marbella restaurant, de Niro took the time to sign one of the El Pimpi barrels.
