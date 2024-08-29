Manga fest Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Aug 2024 • 22:11 • 1 minute read

Manga fan cosplay. Credit: Valeriia Lukashova - Shutterstock

The Costa del Sol Manga Festival in Estepona is a party being thrown in honour of Asian-origin comic book culture.

From September 6 to 8, the setting for the festival is going to be the Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos. Organised by the charitable association Pax Cultural in collaboration with the Estepona Council, the festival aims to promote alternative culture and promote awareness of the historical and contemporary cultural customs of the East, including the gastronomy of the Asian world.

Dress up as your favourite Manga characters

Attendees will be able to enjoy a wide variety of activities, including a cosplay and mini cosplay contests, where participants can demonstrate their skill, creativity and design skills in recreating iconic Manga and Anime characters.

In addition to the cosplay catwalks, the event will have a video game area where a whole host of tournaments will be held, offering a space for gamers to compete and have fun. There will also be specialised exhibitors offering a selection of exclusive products, from collectible figures to Manga publications and merchandising, as well as the opportunity to meet local artists and Manga authors, plus plenty of Kpop. There’s a voluntary (for charity) suggested entry fee of €1 on the Friday, €2 on the Saturday and he Sunday Cosplayers enter free.