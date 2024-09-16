By MARC MENENDEZ • Updated: 16 Sep 2024 • 14:33 • 3 minutes read

If you’re moving to the Costa del Sol, you may be weighing up the pros and cons of living in Estepona, Marbella, Mijas, or even Malaga. Each place has its unique vibe, and choosing the right one depends on your lifestyle preferences and priorities.

Let’s break down what to consider for each area to help you find your perfect spot.

Estepona: Quaint Charm with a Remote Feel

Estepona’s old town is picturesque, with cobbled streets and a charming Spanish atmosphere. Despite the many foreign residents in Estepona, it definitely feels more authentically Spanish than places like Benalmadena or Torremilos, for example. It’s quieter than its neighbours, with new buildings and well-kept infrastructure.

However, Estepona can feel a bit remote for those seeking proximity to major attractions and amenities. Estepona might be your ideal base if you value tranquillity, beautiful beaches, and a more local experience. Be prepared for more travel if you want to explore the wider area regularly.

Marbella: Glitz, Glamour, and Crowds

First off, it’s Marbella, not “Marbs”… you rebel. The glamour hub of the Costa del Sol is often a playground for high society, with a mix of old-world charm and modern luxury.

While it offers an active social scene, upscale shopping, and top-tier restaurants, Marbella’s city centre can feel overcrowded, especially in the summer.

For a more relaxed experience, consider living just outside Marbella, in areas like San Pedro or Hacienda las Chapas, which offer a quieter atmosphere without sacrificing the perks of the Marbella lifestyle. If you’re into health and fitness, Marbella’s vibrant wellness scene, complete with yoga studios, fitness clubs, and healthy eateries, is unmatched.

Mijas: Old and New

Mijas is a mix of coastal living and traditional Spanish village charm. The area is split into Mijas Costa, with its quick access to beaches and bustling atmosphere, and Mijas Pueblo, a beautiful whitewashed village nestled in the hills with panoramic views of the Mediterranean.

Mijas provides a good balance of proximity to amenities and a less tourist-heavy environment, especially if you opt for more secluded areas like Valtocado in the hills. However, coastal areas can still get busy, particularly during peak tourist season.

Malaga: The Vibrant City Hub

For those looking for a lively city with a rich cultural scene, Malaga could be a great option. It offers excellent transportation links and is close to Malaga Airport, making it a convenient base for exploring the region.

Malaga combines plenty of dining options with historical charm, beaches, and vibrant nightlife. Malaga city centre can get busy, especially in the summer, but for those who want a taste of Spanish city life and can quickly escape to quieter spots, Malaga is a great choice.

Making Your Decision: What to Consider

Proximity to Tourist Areas:

If you want to be close to but not in the heart of tourist activity, locations just outside Marbella or in the hills of Mijas might be ideal. Estepona offers a quieter, more local vibe but is further removed.

Lifestyle and Amenities:

Marbella stands out for its upscale amenities and vibrant social and wellness scenes. Estepona offers a quieter, more relaxed lifestyle. At the same time, Mijas provides a blend of both, with access to beaches and traditional Spanish charm. Malaga offers the most urban experience with excellent transport links and cultural events.

Community Feel:

For those looking for more Spanish neighbours and a local feel, Estepona and Mijas Pueblo are their best bets. Marbella and Mijas Costa have a more international vibe, with expats from all over Europe. However, this can also mean more crowded streets and a busier atmosphere.

Transport and Accessibility:

Regardless of where you choose, having a car is highly recommended. The Costa del Sol has so much to offer, from charming inland villages to beautiful coastal routes, and having a car will make day trips and exploring much easier.