By Chris King • 04 March 2022 • 18:03

The weather forecast for this weekend in Spain. image: pixabay

The weather forecast for this weekend in Spain is for mainly cloudy skies and some rain



The weather forecast for Spain this weekend, according to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), is for cloudy skies throughout the country. There will be rain throughout Saturday and Sunday, but mainly concentrated in the mountainous systems and in the Mediterranean area.

In the Pyrenees, and inland areas such as the Iberian system and the central system, snow will fall. It should accumulate to a different extent in mountainous areas such as the Cantabrian mountain range, whilst also affecting the Iberian zone of La Rioja, and cities such as Avila or Segovia.

Saturday, March 5 Saturday should see some weak rainfall, concentrated mainly in the Cantabrian and Pyrenees mountain systems, as well as in the Canary Islands. There will be instability however in the Mediterranean area, with the possibility of rains in Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. During the afternoon this rain will probably affect southern Aragon, the Valencian Community, Murcia and eastern Andalucia.

Snow will fall at higher levels in the Pyrenees. In Navarro, it will fall at around 700/1000m, while in the rest 800/1200m, rising to 1000/1400m. The probability will be higher in the mountains of the southeast (1200/1600m), and in the south of the Iberian system, around 1200/1400, going down to 800/1200m, according to the AEMET.

Temperatures will drop, both the maximum in the Canaries and northeastern peninsular, and the minimum in much of the peninsula. The wind will be strong in the Canary Islands, and there will be intervals of wind in Ampurdan and the lower Ebro.

Sunday, March 6

Skies will remain cloudy throughout Sunday in much of the country, with rainfall in the southwest of Andalucia, the Strait, and Melilla, with possible storms in the Gulf of Cadiz. They will continue in the Mediterranean area, and may be locally strong or persistent in the surroundings of Cabo de la Nao.

Rainfall will be weaker in the Cantabrian, upper Ebro, and Pyrenees areas, and in the mountainous Canary Islands.

Snow levels will go down in the mentioned systems but will go up in the southern Iberian zone to 900/1400m. Maximum temperatures will drop in the central east and southeast, while the winds will be light, but could be stronger on the coasts, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.