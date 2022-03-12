By Chris King • 12 March 2022 • 2:28

One third of this year's Imserso trips are still available. image: Pixabay

Imserso trips for 2021-22 still have at least one-third of the packages available



The new season trips offered by the Institute for the Elderly and Social Services (Imserso) for 2021-2022 went on sale last December. From a total of 816,029 places, more than 300,000 packages still remain available for travel up until June.

These subsidised trips are aimed at retired people, widowers over 55 years of age, and, in general, those over 65 years of age. They are usually one of the most frequented social tourism programs in Spain, with accommodation packages on both the coast and in the interior of the peninsula.

The packages on offer are three types of trips: peninsular (443,887 places), Inland Tourism (142,103 places), and that of the Balearic and Canary Islands (230,039 beds).

Between Mundiplan (Iberia, IAG7 and Alsa), and Social Tourism (Avoris), the 816,029 places were offered for sale. As explained by the data from the preferred website, a third of the total packages include accommodation in a double room to share, and full board, except for trips to provincial capitals, where the regime is half board.

In the case of Social Tourism offers, their website still shows trips of 4 days (3 nights) in different Spanish provinces for €115.98, the lowest price of the program. Most of the packages available are in the Valencian Community, Andalucia, and Catalonia.

Mundiplan has seven-day trips available along the peninsular coast for €212.96, with transport, and €196.02 without transport. The cost increases an average of €60 per additional night, although most plans propose trips of 8 or 10 days.

There are also nine-night packages to the Balearic Islands for €308.37 with transport, and €236.07 without transport. Nine nights to the Canary Islands is €405.53 euros with transport, and €235.95 without transport. In both cases, if 7 nights are contracted instead of 9, the price is reduced.

Imserso trips had suffered cancellations in the middle of January, but with the drop in infections, and the progress of vaccination, tourism in Spain is slowly reactivating. Two months later, the situation is very different, and reservations are growing in destinations like Benidorm.

According to Hosbec, there are currently 80 establishments open in Benidorm, and about another 70 preparing to open. Of the 40,000 beds that the region’s hotels have, some 6,000 are destined for Imserso travellers, as reported by elespanol.com.

To make a reservation, or check availability, visit: https://www.imserso.es/imserso_06/index.htm

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.