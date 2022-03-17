By Alex Glenn • 17 March 2022 • 9:16

Ukraine: At least one dead and 3 injured as missile fragments fall in a neighbourhood in Kyiv.

According to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, one person has been killed after a Russian missile was shot down. Ukrainian forces had managed to shoot down the missile but fragments fell in Kyiv’s Darnitski district. The missile fragments landed on a block of flats, according to El Correo.

Taking to telegram the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the emergency services were on their way after fire and destruction hit the residential building.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service commented: “Members of the nearest fire and rescue units immediately arrived on the scene,”

“At 05.49 local time (03.45 GMT) the fire, which affected about 20 square metres, was extinguished. People were evacuated from the 11th floor and above. Rescue operations are underway to remove the debris and search for more people.”

The organisation went on to add: “According to preliminary data, 30 people were evacuated, including three injured. One person was killed.”

