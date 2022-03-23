Pedro Sánchez “convinced” agreement will be reached with transport sector

By Alex Glenn • 23 March 2022 • 12:21

Pedro Sánchez is “convinced” that an agreement will be reached with the transport sector in a matter of days.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is convinced that an accord will be reached this week. He believes that the agreement will cushion “the rise in petrol and diesel prices.”

At the plenary session of Congress Sanchez was reproached for the lorry driver strikes that are taking place across the country. PP spokesperson, Cuca Gamarra explained that the strikes are causing shortages and badly affecting companies.

Sanchez highlighted: “We are going to reach an agreement this week, I am convinced, with the transport sector to cushion many of the consequences of the rise in petrol and diesel prices, and to, together, draw up a great plan to respond to the consequences of the war in Ukraine to be approved on 29 March.”

According to La Sexta, a meeting with the transport sector has been brought forward to Thursday, March 24. According to the paper: “the meeting will specify measures to put an end to the stoppages and will detail how the application of the 500 million euro diesel subsidy will be applied.”

Sanchez added: “We will reach an agreement with the transport sector, with all the sectors affected by this rise, which was not caused by us, but by Putin.”

