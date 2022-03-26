Police hunt man in his underwear and socks

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 March 2022 • 22:51

Police hunt man only wearing underwear, socks and a beard Source: Dorset Police

Police in Dorset are hunting a man who escaped from custody today March 26th, wearing only his socks, his underwear and sporting a beard.

Described as Caucasian, five feet eleven inches tall and of medium build with dark brown hair and a beard.

Kyle Darren Eglington, 32, apparently made off from a court prisoner transport van in Hardy Road, Poole around 11:15am. He is said to have assaulted officers before making his escape.

Detailed searches are being carried out by police in the area, with the help of a helicopter.

Eglington had been remanded in custody after being charged with robbery earlier this year, and had appeared at Poole Magistrates’ Court on March 25.

Superintendent Heather Dixey said: “I would like to reassure members of the public that we have a number of officers carrying out searches and other enquiries in a bid to locate Kyle Eglington as soon as possible and return him to lawful custody.

“I would urge anyone who has seen a man in the area in just his underwear and socks, or who matches the description given above and appears to be avoiding detection, to please report it to us.

“There is nothing at this time to suggest he poses a risk to the general public, however, we would urge people not to approach him and to please dial 999 immediately.”

Anyone else with information is being asked to call 101 quoting incident number 26:244 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

It is unlikely that Eglington would have been able to blend in or go unnoticed as a man only wearing his underwear, socks and a beard, with Dorset police confident they will capture the escapee quickly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.