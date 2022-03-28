By Guest Writer • 28 March 2022 • 17:48

Delegates to MICE in Ronda Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

REPRESENTATIVES of major corporations were in Benahavis, hosted by Anantara hotels with the collaboration of Tourism Costa del Sol from March 25 to 27.

The familiarisation trip was attended by companies such as Coca Cola, Dell, González Byas, Grupo Antolyn, and Aedas Homes, all of which are known to regularly hold corporate events and it is hoped that they will be encouraged to make bookings on the Costa del Sol following their visit.

Turismo Costa del Sol, also participated in the National MICE Workshop (WMN) being held at the Hotel Catalonia Reina Victoria in Ronda from March 29 to 31.

Included over the three days were workshops that have been specially designed and created to promote meetings, events and incentive trips will will bring together buyers from the main Spanish companies and agencies with suppliers from this segment.

“This year will be very important for the recovery of the sector, so this workshop will be an essential event to reactivate and recover the tourist and economic activity of the sector by providing the main national clients with the possibility of knowing first-hand the offer that our destination can offer for its future events” CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol Margarita Del Cid said.

