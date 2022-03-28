By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 March 2022 • 22:08

US casts doubt over Abramovich poisoning Image Credit: Marina Lystseva

The US has cast doubts over the alleged poisoning of sanctioned billionaire Abramovich and his co-negotiators sent by the Kremlin to meet with the Ukrainian negotiation team

According to sources close to Abramovich, he and the other suffered peeling skin and a loss sight for several hours, with investigative website Bellingcat saying the symptoms were “consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons.”

SU intelligence suggests however, that “the cause was environmental, not poisoning” with a Ukrainian negotiator confirming all members of the team are working normally, while it is understood the Chelsea FC owner is fine and continues to work on the negotiations.

Bellingcat said the dosage and type of toxin was likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage and “most likely was intended to scare.”

The company tweeted: “Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons.

“One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich.”

Abramovich and at least two senior members of the Ukrainian team are said to have developed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands. However all have since improved and none have any life threatening conditions as a result.

Bellingcat said that the symptoms were experienced after the meeting which has finished around 10pm, when those involved returned to their rooms. These included eye and skin inflammation and “piercing pain in the eyes” which did not abate until the morning.

They added that after consulting with chemical experts: “It is most likely the result of intentional poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon.”

The hypothesis that the Russian negotiators were poisoned as some kind of warning has been dismissed by the US, who casts doubts over Abramovich poisoning.

