By Chris King • 03 April 2022 • 18:47

Drunk driver crashes into three vehicles in Fuengirola. image: Creative Commons 3.0 - Dickelbers

Drunk driver crashes into three vehicles while being chased by police in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola



Local Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Fuengirola have arrested a drunk driver this morning, Sunday, April 4. According to police sources, the detainee crashed into three vehicles while trying to evade the chasing police car.

The incident occurred at around 9am, when a patrol from Fuengirola Local Police observed a vehicle allegedly travelling at high speed along the Torreblanca promenade. A chase ensued as the driver tried to escape, eventually crashing into two other cars on Calle Jaen, as well as a motorbike.

In the process of trying to outrun the cop car, he also reportedly collided with a palm tree, a public lighting metre, and several traffic signs. The driver, aged around 30, was subsequently breathalysed, which returned a positive result, and so he was arrested.

As indicated by the same police sources to malagahoy.es, he has been accused of two crimes against road safety. One is for reckless driving, and the other for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police sources confirmed that no one had been injured in this incident. However, medical assistance had to be requested to attend to a woman who suffered a fall while trying to avoid being hit at the scene of the event.

