By Chris King • 07 April 2022 • 19:40

Electricity in Spain drops below €200/MWh for first time since Ukraine war began.

The price of electricity in Spain has fallen below €200/MWh for the first time since the conflict in Ukraine began



The average price of electricity in the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will drop this Friday, April 8, by 27.98 per cent compared to today, Thursday 7. This marks the first day since the conflict in Ukraine began that the price has fallen below €200/MWh.

According to data published by the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), tomorrow’s price will be €154.70/MWh, its lowest average since February 20.

By time slots, the price will not exceed €100/MWh between 1pm and 6pm, and will mark its minimum between the hours of 3pm and 5pm, when it will not exceed €7/MWh. The highest time will be between 9pm and 10pm, with €252.08/MWh.

With the first week of April completed, the average monthly price stands at €227.43/MWh, practically 20 per cent less than in March, the most expensive month since records began in Spain, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

