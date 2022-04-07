By Matthew Roscoe • 07 April 2022 • 10:14

Tributes pour in for US media critic Eric Boehlert who died in cycling accident. Image: Twitter

TRIBUTES have poured in for US media critic and Press Run newsletter founder Eric Boehlert who died in a cycling accident on Monday, April 4. He was 57.

Boehlert was fatally struck by a train while bicycling in New Jersey, USA, his wife confirmed to The Sun. Reports at the time did not name the victim but it was later revealed to be the former Rolling Stone journalist.

NJ Transit Police announced that a train had killed a male adult riding a bicycle between Hoboken and Hackettstown.

Along with writing for Rolling Stone, Boehlert also wrote for Billboard, Salon and Media Matters for America as well as writing his own book; Lapdogs: How the Press Rolled Over for Bush.

His wife Tracey described her husband as the “kindest, most generous and one of the coolest guys you will ever meet.”

She told The Sun, that the author was a “fierce and fearless defender of journalism,” who was “just as kind” to critics and the media.

“He was a fierce defender of the truth, but as fierce as he was to critics and the media, he was just as kind to them as well,” Tracy said.

“Overall, just a really amazing, unique person. Such a good dad.”

Journalists and politicians paid tribute to the critic.

Jon Stewart wrote: “Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert. Greatly admired his passion and tenacity.”

Rest In Peace Eric Boehlert. Greatly admired his passion and tenacity. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 6, 2022

Hillary Clinton said: “I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss.”

.@EricBoehlert’s death is terrible news. I’m devastated for his family and friends and will miss his critical work to counteract misinformation and media bias. What a loss. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 6, 2022

A statement from Salon read: “We are devastated by the loss of esteemed journalist and former @Salon senior writer, Eric Boehlert,” a tweet from the outlet said.

“Our condolences to Eric’s family and friends during this difficult time. His passing is a huge loss to media criticism and progressive journalism.”

Fellow journalist and friend Soledad O’Brien tweeted: “A terrible loss. We’ve lost an awesome human being, handsome/cool/witty dude who kicked ass on our behalf.

“Crazy devotion to facts, context and good reporting. Enemy of BS, fake news.”

Author Mark Harris wrote: “This is an awful loss.”

“Horrible news. Eric Boehlert’s feed was the first one I’d go to every day on Twitter. I was worried something was wrong when he hadn’t posted for the past couple days. His writing greatly influenced my own thinking about our horrible media. Rest In Peace,” comedian Frank Conniff wrote.

Horrible news. Eric Boehlert's feed was the first one I'd go to every day on Twitter. I was worried something was wrong when he hadn't posted for the past couple days. His writing greatly influenced my own thinking about our horrible media. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/O88N8WSkh1 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) April 6, 2022

Ahmed Baba said: “This is terribly tragic. He was one of the best media critics out there. Fought for more healthy democracy until the very end. Rest in peace to Eric Boehlert. Thoughts with his family.”

“Eric Boehlert, a savvy commentator on the failures of corporate media, and a bold critic of right-wing bias in broadcasting, has died at age 57. A skilled reporter and a fierce analyst, @EricBoehlert shaped our understanding of how dishonest media creates dysfunctional politics,” said author John Nichols.

A statement from Media Matters, in part, said: “We are better for having known and worked with such a thoughtful, fearless and passionate media critic.”

“It was always a treat when Eric would visit the DC office; while he was direct and unsparing on social media, he was equally as warm, inspiring, and helpful to his colleagues,” the statement said.

