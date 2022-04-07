Valencia sends 80 tons of aid to Ukraine

By Alex Glenn • 07 April 2022 • 11:42
In a bid to beat road difficulties 80 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent from Valencia to Ukraine on Wednesday, April 6. The train option had been chosen to help ensure efficient delivery of the material to war-torn Ukraine.
The aid package includes hygiene products, food and also vital first aid equipment. According to the Director General of Social Dialogue Zulima Pérez, the aid will make it to Ukraine thanks to the collaboration of the Valencia Community with Transfesa, DB Cargo, Grupo Alonso and Renfe Mercancías.
The vital aid will reach various Ukrainian cities by train. So far four containers have already started their journey. It is expected that another seven containers will leave this week for Ukraine from Spain’s Silla.
As reported by CadenaSer, Pérez highlighted that the sending of the humanitarian aid highlights the unity of citizens, councils and companies in Alicante.
