By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 08 April 2022 • 22:52

Spiders, Spiders everywhere – all 50,000 of them Source: ww.nmbe.ch

Researchers working in Latin American have identified the 50,000th spider species in a case of spiders, spiders everywhere.

The latest species identified is known as Guriurius Minuano and is found in in southern Brazil, Uruguay and near Buenos Aires in Argentina.

Named after the extinct Minuane people who used to live in the area, the spider was first described by a team led by Brazilian scientist Kimberly Marta. According to the Natural History Museum in Bern, where the world spider catalogue is kept, the new species belongs to the jumping spider family.

The Minuane people originally lives along the rivers bordering Argentina and Uruguay.

With the 50,000th spider species recorded you could be forgiven for thinking there are no more to be found, however a spokesperson for the museum said that it is likely more will be found as scientists across the world continue to find and catalogue new species.

They continued saying that although many people are fearful of them, spiders form an important part of our ecological system eating hundreds of millions of tonnes of insects each year. Spiders they say are important in regulating insect populations particularly where diseases like malaria are rife.

So remember next time you come across one of the 50,000 species, think twice before you harm it as it is helping to keep you safe by eradicating other insect species.

