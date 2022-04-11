Global pandemics: Experts are preparing for future pandemics

By Alex Glenn • 11 April 2022 • 12:06

Global pandemics: Experts in Scotland are preparing for future pandemics.

Scotland is preparing for pandemics in the future and on April 7, the government announced that Professor Andrew Morris had been appointed as Chair of the Scottish Government’s Standing Committee on Pandemic Preparedness (SCoPP).

The committee has been designed to ensure that “Scotland can be as prepared as possible to meet future pandemics.”

Professor Morris commented: “I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to address these important issues. We will engage with clinicians and the wider scientific community in Scotland to ensure that our work is informed by a range of expertise. We will also look to international experience to ensure our report reflects the global nature of pandemics and the international learning that will help us best prepare Scotland to face the future.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are very pleased that Professor Andrew Morris has agreed to be the Chair of the SCoPP. He is adept at distilling complicated science and disparate views into clear and succinct advice to the Scottish Government.

“His reputation with his peers and internationally means we will benefit from his expertise and ability as well as his wide range of contacts from the UK and beyond. We look forward to continuing our relationship as we move through the stages of the pandemic.”

