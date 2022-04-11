Johnny Depp’s multimillion lawsuit against ex-wife

By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 14:20
The case is taking place at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia, and will see Johnny Depp and Amber Heard give in-person testimony at the hearing. The court case is speculated to see celebrity witnesses including Elon Musk, James Franco and Paul Bettany.
Following domestic abuse accusations which were co-written by Heard in the Washington Post, Depp is suing her for libel, with his lawyers claiming that the article implies fake physical and sexual abuse during their marriage. The lawsuit, taking place today at the Fairfax County district courthouse, seeks $50m (£38.2m) in damages.
A previous court battle lost by Depp, featured the two and The Sun newspaper was lost by Depp. In 2020, the former Golden Globe Award winner brought a libel suit against the publisher of The Sun for referring to him as a ‘wife-beater’. The piece was headlined “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Heard gave testimony at the three-week trial and a judge ruled that the column, written in April 2018, was ‘substantially true’. Depp has since claimed that it has been hard for him to find acting roles following the court battle, but whether or not the judge agrees today, remains to be seen.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
