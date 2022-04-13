By Matthew Roscoe • 13 April 2022 • 16:18

Piers Morgan reacts to new BBC appointment. Image: Piers Morgan/ Twitter

Piers Morgan reacts to new BBC appointment.

The outspoken presenter reacted to the appointment of a new Political Editor by the BBC.

OUTSPOKEN TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan has given his reaction to the appointment of Chris Mason as the BBC’s new Political Editor.

It was announced on Wednesday, April 13 that Mr Mason will start as Political Editor in May once Laura Kuenssberg stands down after the local elections, and reacting to the news, the former Good Morning Britain presenter was full of praise.

“Very good appointment,” Piers said on Twitter.

“Chris is a class act on and off-screen with a fierce reputation for impartiality.”

A statement from the BBC noted that Chris Mason has been Political Correspondent for BBC News for over 10 years, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

Following the news, Chris Mason said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Jonathan Munro, Interim Director of BBC News, said: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics. His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories. His ambition and vision for the Political Editor role is really exciting and I wish him every success in the new post.”

During his 10 years as Political Correspondent for BBC News, Mr Mason reported on everything from Brexit to the Coronavirus pandemic, taking in three General Elections along the way, according to the BBC.

Chris has also presented BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? since 2019, a role which he will continue to fulfil until the summer.

Chris was co-host of Brexitcast and still regularly appears on Newscast. He’s also an occasional presenter of BBC Breakfast, as reported by the BBC.

