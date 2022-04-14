By Alex Glenn • 14 April 2022 • 8:22

Brooklyn subway ‘shooter’ Frank James ‘called cops on himself’, according to reports.

Frank James is said to have called the authorities and given them his location. As reported by The Metro on April 14, the authorities were tipped off too, by a man who does not want to receive the reward money.

James is said to have tipped off New York police about his whereabouts. He reportedly told Crime Stoppers to come and get him and revealed that he was in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood at a McDonald’s, according to law enforcement officials speaking anonymously.

A source told the New York Post: “A call came into Crime Stoppers… The guy says, ‘You know, I think you’re looking for me. I’m seeing my picture all over the news and I’ll be around this McDonald’s’.”

When the police arrived at the McDonald’s the shooting suspect was no longer present. James was spotted by security worker Zack Tahhan, who said he does not want to receive any reward money. Zack spotted the alleged gunman on CCTV and “started jumping up and down and screaming”.

Witnesses have called for the reward money to be doubled and given to Zack after he managed to flag down a police car and alert them to James’ whereabouts.

Zack revealed: “I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is the guy, we need to get him’

“He was walking down the street, I see the car of the police, I said, ‘Yo, this is the guy!’ We catch him, thank God.”

The Daily Mail revealed that Zack said: “Money is not important to me.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.