Easter shock surprise for Dachshund as fluffy chick nips her tongue

By Fergal MacErlean • 14 April 2022 • 17:06

Credit: YouTube

A loveable mini dachshund got an Easter shock surprise when a duckling pecked her tongue.

Loulou was sitting beside one of the bright yellow fluffy ducklings when one suddenly grabbed her tongue with its beak.

The little dog´s reaction is hilarious.

Gentle Loulou went back to playing with her tiny friends owner Eveline Smit said.

She shared a cute series of photos of the unlikely grouping, including one of the chicks on top of the charming canine.

She said: “Loulou has a very calm and gentle character. She has always been used to different animals such as rabbits, ducks, chickens, sugar gliders, fish, etc.

“She has never hurt an animal, hunted or intended to.”

Mum-of-two Eveline grew up with animals and dreamed of being a vet before she trained in fashion.

She says Loulou’s had one litter, from which they kept her equally cute pup, Coco.

Coco, two, cuddles up with her mum and hides behind her, looking slightly wary of the chicks, in other photos.

Eveline added: “Coco is sweet, gentle, shy and playful. She has many of Loulou’s characteristics, including gentle behaviour towards small animals.

“Loulou is obsessed with food. She can’t be left alone with food anywhere because she will eat everything.

“She won’t stop eating. Coco is picky with food.”

Eveline shares pictures of her Dachshunds on her Facebook and YouTube channels called ‘The Adventures of Loulou, Coco & Friends’.

