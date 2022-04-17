Davidovich dream crushed by Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

By Chris King • 17 April 2022 • 18:07

Alejandro Davidovich has his dream of winning in Monte Carlo crushed by Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alejandro Davidovich has failed to finish his dream week with a first ATP tour win today, Sunday, April 17, in the final of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. The 22-year-old from Malaga lost in two straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (3-7), on Court Rainier III, to Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world No5 ranked player.

It was a titanic effort by the young Andalucian, but the vast experience of the player from Greece shone through in the end. He retained his Monte Carlo Masters crown, lifting his eighth ATP Tour title in the process. This was the Greek player’s fourth appearance in a Masters 1000 final.

Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev to triumph in Monaco last year, and this year came through against Alexander Zverev in the semi-final. Davidovich meanwhile had seen off some big names on his way to his first-ever ATP final. Novak Djokovic was first to go, followed by American No1, Taylor Fritz.

The Spaniard started ferociously, getting the early break, but Tsitsipas stepped up and ended up taking four out of five games to clinch the first set. His solid backhand did a lot of damage on several occasions. Serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set, he failed to capitalise though.

It took a tie-break to finally secure the second set, the match, and the first trophy of the season for Stefanos Tsitsipas. He becomes the sixth player to win back-to-back titles in Monaco during the era of the Open, as reported by uk.sports.yahoo.com.

"Davidovich cae en la final de Montecarlo ante Tsitsipas 🎾" https://t.co/yOOPddqUF9 — Mariateresa (@Mariate11894089) April 17, 2022

