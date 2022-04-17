DGT warns of €500 fines for drivers using a popular hands-free model for mobiles

By Fergal MacErlean • 17 April 2022 • 11:57

A driver violating the law Credit: Ed Poor, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has warned many drivers are breaking the law and face a fine of up to €500 for using a popular hands-free model to connect to the car’s Bluetooth.

The DGT recommends the use of CarPlay or Android Auto which are included in most newly

manufactured vehicles.

A new traffic law came into force on March 21 with the following new requirements.

It is forbidden to have a mobile phone affixed to the upper part of the window with a suction cup system.

According to experts, these systems are dangerous due to the fact that the suction cup can separate from the glass for many reasons such as dryness or heat.

Mobiles must always be on the dashboard with an approved system: attached by a magnet, or by a clamp attached to the dashboard as long as it does not interfere with access to the steering wheel or by attachment to the car’s CD module.

Driving while talking on a mobile or holding it risks the loss of six license points – twice as much as before. The fine remains €200.

Distractions are the leading cause of death at the wheel and have increased in recent years, according to the latest traffic reports, they are behind 31 per cent of accidents, followed by alcohol consumption, at 27 per cent and speeding, at 25 per cent.

The DGT Easter holidays monitoring operation ends on Monday 18, at 11:59pm. This deployment will include helicopters, drones, seat-belt control cameras, and radars, among others.

