Three people shot by police during protests against a far-right group in Sweden

By Fergal MacErlean • 18 April 2022 • 10:29

Police react to violent protests in Sweden

Three people shot by police during violent protests and counter-protests involving far-right extremists in Sweden that have seen riots erupt in multiple cities after politician Rasmus Paludan organised anti-Islam rallies.

In the central Swedish city of Orebro on Friday, April 15, counter-protesters attacked police ahead of a planned right-wing extremist demonstration.

Police said four police cars had been set on fire and at least four officers and one private individual had been injured as protesters threw stones and large groups attacked police cordons and tore down riot fences.

The demonstration, which had received police permission, was organised by Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line.

Sunday, April 18, marked the fourth day of rallies against the far-right demonstrations where Paludan planned to carry out Koran burnings.

A crowd of about 150 people threw stones at police officers and set fire to cars in the eastern city of Norrkoping.

Paludan and his Hard Line party, called Stram Kurs in Danish, had organised a demonstration in the area but never appeared, Swedish media reported.

Police responded to the protest by firing warning shots, SkyNews reports.

Three people were “hit by ricochets” and taken to hospital.

“Three people seem to have been hit by ricochets and are now being cared for in hospital. All three injured are arrested on suspicion of crime,” police said in an online statement.

The statement added that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.