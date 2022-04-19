By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 10:47

Putin takes ANOTHER hit as Russian Black Sea ship Commander dies days after sinking of flagship Moskva Credit:East2West

Putin has taken another hit as Captain Alexander Chirva, the commander of a Russian Black Sea ship, was killed days after the sinking of the flagship Moskva.

“Captain Alexander Chirva died of wounds sustained in a battle with Ukrainian defenders”, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev stated. Chirva was Commander of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, part of the Black Sea Fleet. Razvozhayev gave no further details about the circumstances of the captain’s death. The news follows reports that the Caesar Kunikov was hit by Ukrainian fire on 24 March, but it is unclear whether this was the incident that led to the captain’s death.

The announcement follows the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva after it was hit by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. The Head of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Igor Osipov is believed to have been suspended or detained over the incident. Alexander Chirva, a third-ranking captain, also took part in Russia’s military operations in Syria in 2015 and 2016. His death follows the killing of another commander in another major blow to Putin’s war efforts.

Russia has already lost eight generals in its war with Ukraine, which is said to have cost the lives of 20,000 soldiers. ZonadePrensa compiled a list of Putin’s Top Russian Commanders killed since the invasion of Ukraine:

Major Dmitry Toptun

Major Alexey Osokin

Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov

Major General Andrei Kolesnikov

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky

Colonel Nikolai Ovcharenko

Colonel Sergei Porokhyna

Colonel Sergei Sukharev

Colonel Andrei Zakharov

Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky

Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov

Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov

Major Viktor Maksimchuk

General Magomed Tushaev

Colonel Alexei Sharov

Colonel Yuri Medvedev

Colonel Denis Kurilo

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Kornik

Major General Vladimir Frolov

Commander of the tank battalion Miras Bashakov

Major General Oleg Mityaev

Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev

Colonel Ivan Grishin

Captain Alexander Chirva