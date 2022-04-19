By Joshua Manning • 19 April 2022 • 10:47
Putin takes ANOTHER hit as Russian Black Sea ship Commander dies days after sinking of flagship Moskva Credit:East2West
“Captain Alexander Chirva died of wounds sustained in a battle with Ukrainian defenders”, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev stated. Chirva was Commander of the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov, part of the Black Sea Fleet. Razvozhayev gave no further details about the circumstances of the captain’s death. The news follows reports that the Caesar Kunikov was hit by Ukrainian fire on 24 March, but it is unclear whether this was the incident that led to the captain’s death.
The announcement follows the sinking of the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva after it was hit by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles. The Head of the Black Sea Fleet Vice Admiral Igor Osipov is believed to have been suspended or detained over the incident. Alexander Chirva, a third-ranking captain, also took part in Russia’s military operations in Syria in 2015 and 2016. His death follows the killing of another commander in another major blow to Putin’s war efforts.
Russia has already lost eight generals in its war with Ukraine, which is said to have cost the lives of 20,000 soldiers. ZonadePrensa compiled a list of Putin’s Top Russian Commanders killed since the invasion of Ukraine:
Major Dmitry Toptun
Major Alexey Osokin
Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev
Major General Vitaly Gerasimov
Major General Andrei Kolesnikov
Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky
Colonel Nikolai Ovcharenko
Colonel Sergei Porokhyna
Colonel Sergei Sukharev
Colonel Andrei Zakharov
Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky
Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov
Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov
Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov
Major Viktor Maksimchuk
General Magomed Tushaev
Colonel Alexei Sharov
Colonel Yuri Medvedev
Colonel Denis Kurilo
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Kornik
Major General Vladimir Frolov
Commander of the tank battalion Miras Bashakov
Major General Oleg Mityaev
Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev
Colonel Ivan Grishin
Captain Alexander Chirva
