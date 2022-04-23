By Tamsin Brown • 23 April 2022 • 9:01

Caprice Ladies’ Choir offer songs from stage and screen in 'A Million Dreams' concert. Image: Caprice Ladies' Choir

The upcoming concert from the Caprice Ladies’ Choir, ‘A Million Dreams’ is not to be missed by fans of stage and screen musicals.

After many years of conducting Gilbert & Sullivan shows and concerts, as well as amateur musical theatre shows and choirs on the Costa Blanca, Aileen Lightfoot has started her own all-ladies choir, Caprice, which specialises in a mixture of different musical styles with something to appeal to everyone.

Caprice meets for rehearsals each Wednesday evening in Calpe and is accompanied by Kirsty Glen on piano. A monthly sub is payable at the start of each month. All ensemble songs are sung in three-part harmony in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, with other songs sung as solos or duets to showcase the talent in the group. The choir have already given two concerts that were very well received and are hoping to perform at least three times a year in support of various local charities.

Their next concert, ‘A Million Dreams’, will take place on Sunday, May 6, at 6pm at Ermita San Josep in Benissa. Tickets cost 10€ and proceeds will go towards supporting the Costa Blanca Chaplaincy. Tickets are available on 696 514 613, at Margaret & Elena’s Card & Bookshop (Galerias Mar Azul) or at http://www.capriceladieschoir.com/.

