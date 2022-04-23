How Prince Harry turned to therapists from MI6 in his mental health battle

By Fergal MacErlean • 23 April 2022 • 9:49

Image: Prince Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games. Credit: YouTube

Tina Brown, the royal biographer, has made a series of remarkable claims in a bombshell new book on the Royal Family.

Prince Harry’s mental health was a matter of concern to his former girlfriend aristocratic actress Cressida Bonas, according to Brown, as reported by The Daily Mail on Saturday, April 23.

According to Brown, it was Cressida who first persuaded Harry to seek help from a therapist. To find a suitably discreet person, he reportedly took advice from MI6.

“There was a need for someone who would be incredibly discreet and who understood what it’s like to have a public version of your life and a private version of your life,” Brown said, quoting a contact.

“Therapists at MI6, that’s what they do.”

Brown reveals that after the couple split in 2014 Harry wrote to Cressida, saying: “I admire you, I wish you well and above all thank you for helping me to address my demons and seek help.”

The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor — The Truth And The Turmoil also claims Harry´s mood was often confrontational.

‘When he wasn’t venting about William, he was pouring out resentments about Charles,’ Brown writes.

Father and son communicated mostly through their private offices.

One episode concerned the Prince Charle’s offer of a 30th birthday present for Harry.

“Would you like another dinner jacket?” Charles asked.

Harry said: “OK”.

Brown reports a source: “So the man from Savile Row came to measure him and when the suit arrived . . . one arm was shorter than the other and one leg shorter than the other, so it was . . . returned in a box, which seemed kind of analogous to their whole relationship.”

The author also claims friction between Harry and William grew “over their professional alignments”.

She says the Duke of Sussex grew “angry” as he felt William was “hogging the best briefs”.

According to the expert, Harry’s frustration with William began during the two-year period he dated Cressida Bonas from 2012.

