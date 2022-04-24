By Guest Writer • 24 April 2022 • 14:12

Alan Carr Chatty Man and Regional Trinket Credit: https://alancarr.net/

ANOTHER top stand-up comedian to perform on the Rock as Alan Carr brings his brand new ‘Regional Trinket’ show to Gibraltar on October 29.

Whilst he accepts that many great artists can be called ‘National Treasures’ this not usually self-effacing comic thinks that he has reached the level of a regional trinket.

The tour which starts off in the UK and then travels to Ireland, Scandinavia, Belgium, Greece and Gibraltar takes his audience from the exhilarating high of his star-studded wedding day in Los Angeles in the presence of friend Adele to the low of lockdown stuck on a farm.

A lot has changed since Alan’s last tour four years ago, including Alan who split with his husband last September and nowadays, it’s all about finding happiness and joy in the small things.

Boasting one of the most distinctive laughs in the country, Alan Carr has deservedly risen from his big break as one half of a Friday-night Channel 4 double act to a national comedy institution.

His 2007 UK tour Tooth Fairy Live went on to become a best-selling DVD, and was followed a year later by his first autobiography Look Who It Is!

Carr is also a regular on TV panel shows, has been a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and is currently presenter of BBC’s Interior Design Masters which has just reached the finals stage.

He has two shows in Gibraltar, both on October 29 at 7pm and 10pm and the venue is St Michael’s Cave, with tickets costing £40 per person (plus booking fee) which can be purchased online at https://www.buytickets.gi/events/alan-carr-regional-trinket-473 (from April 27) which includes the return shuttle bus up the Rock as cars are not allowed.

Gibraltar is currently a hot-spot for stand-up with visits this year from Russell Kane, Jimmy Carr, Sarah Millican and Nik Coppin.

