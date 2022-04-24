By Alex Glenn • 24 April 2022 • 11:59

Credit: Reece Dinsdale Twitter

Rising Damp and Home to Roost creator Eric Chappell dies aged 88.

Hit sitcom creator Eric Chappell has died aged 88. Taking to Twitter on April 23, Home To Roost actor Reece Dinsdale announced the news of the death.

Dinsdale paid tribute and give thanks for the wonderful scripts. He said: “Just heard that Eric Chappell, the writer of #HomeToRoost, #RisingDamp & many other shows died on Thursday.

“Thank you for everything you did for me, sir. Your scripts were a complete joy to play. Great times!

“My love & deepest sympathies to his friends & family RIP Eric.”

Paying tribute to the Lincolnshire born writer one fan said: “I liked Eric an awful lot. I got his writing and he then wrote for me. Just a joy.”

Another fan replied to Dinsdale’s Twitter post and said: “You can see the interplay between Rigsby and Alan in you and John Thaw. No higher compliment to all four of you. Genius writer and brilliant actors. Not many left with his talent. You were privileged, as were we.”

A third fan tweeted: “Sad news Reece. It must be a very different and unique relationship between writer and actor.”

