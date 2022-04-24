Three Tory ministers and two shadow cabinet members ‘face allegations of sexual misconduct’

By Fergal MacErlean • 24 April 2022 • 11:09

Image: Palace of Westminster. Credit: derwiki

Three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers are facing allegations of sexual misconduct after being reported to a parliamentary watchdog.

Three members of Boris Johnson’s team and two from Sir Keir Starmer’s are facing allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a Sunday Times exclusive on April 24.

They are among 56 MPs who have been referred to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) in relation to some 70 separate complaints, the newspaper reported.

The allegations involving the 56 include making sexually inappropriate comments in addition to more serious wrongdoing.

At least one complaint is believed to involve criminality and concerns an allegation than an MP bribed a member of staff in return for sexual favours, The Sunday Times reports.

The disclosures follow just days after Imran Ahmad Khan, a Conservative MP, resigned following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008.

David Warburton, the Tory MP for Somerton and Frome, had the whip suspended this month after it was revealed he was under investigation over alleged sexual harassment. The complaints are being assessed by the ICGS.

The ICGS was set up as an independent process with cross-party backing in 2018 after the #MeToo scandal, which saw scrutiny of sexual harassment in Westminster.

