By Tamsin Brown • 25 April 2022 • 16:34

Almuñecar invests 50,000 euros in improving local cemetery. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The Almuñecar Town Hall has made significant improvements to the local cemetery with an investment of around 50,000 euros.

Over the past few months, the Almuñecar Town Council has made improvements to the local cemetery facilities, with an investment of around 50,000 euros. The announcement was made by the councillor responsible for the Almuñecar Cemetery Service, María del Carmen Reinoso, following a visit to the cemetery on April 20.

The improvements, carried out by the local maintenance company Bagelsa, were carried out at the entrance of the Almuñecar Cemetery “in order to improve the rainwater drainage to prevent dampness in the niches”, said Reinoso. She added: “A new columbarium for remains has been built with a total of 35 niches. Likewise, the north access gate to the cemetery has been enlarged to allow access for funeral cars, thus improving accessibility.”

Finally, the Reinoso announced that the communal areas affected by the effects of the Saharan dust will be painted, “as, despite the fact that a large part of the dust was removed at the entrances, the effects can still be seen on many walls.”

