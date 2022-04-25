Trending:

Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 19:35

Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album Credit: Twitter @MileyCyrus

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live.

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live, on Twitter after an exchange with a fan account. A fan account under the username @MileyUpdates tweeted: “can we expect a deluxe version of Attention Miley Live with Mother’s Daughter, Angels Like U, WTF and Fly On The Wall!? fans are asking!!@mileycyrus ” on 7, April, following the release of Miley Cyrus’ latest album entitled “Attention: Miley Live” on 1, April.

Miley Cyrus responded by tweeting: “4/29” implying that she will be releasing a deluxe version of her album this Friday, 29, April.

The latest album by 29-year-old Miley Cyrus, was her first-ever live album and featured Cyrus performing a variety of songs that fans helped select. Amongst the songs included were: “Attention” and “You” as well as more famous older songs such as “We Can’t Stop”  “Wrecking Ball” and “Nothing Compares.”

Cyrus also included live cover performances of famous classics such as “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and “Like a Prayer” by Madonna.

Tweets from fans have since flooded in, expressing their excitement for the new album:

 

Credit Twitter: @jayquivel @FunTonightEli @AvocadoCyrus

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading

Breaking News

Close
BREAKING NEWS: Several explosions reported in majority Russian-speaking Moldovian breakaway state Transnistria