Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 19:35
Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album
Credit: Twitter @MileyCyrus
Miley Cyrus has announced the release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live, on Twitter after an exchange with a fan account. A fan account under the username @MileyUpdates tweeted: “can we expect a deluxe version of Attention Miley Live with Mother’s Daughter, Angels Like U, WTF and Fly On The Wall!? fans are asking!!@mileycyrus ” on 7, April, following the release of Miley Cyrus’ latest album entitled “Attention: Miley Live” on 1, April.
Miley Cyrus responded by tweeting: “4/29” implying that she will be releasing a deluxe version of her album this Friday, 29, April.
4/29 https://t.co/ZyKhm5yNKu pic.twitter.com/5Z6mqQclR0
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 25, 2022
The latest album by 29-year-old Miley Cyrus, was her first-ever live album and featured Cyrus performing a variety of songs that fans helped select. Amongst the songs included were: “Attention” and “You” as well as more famous older songs such as “We Can’t Stop” “Wrecking Ball” and “Nothing Compares.”
Cyrus also included live cover performances of famous classics such as “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton and “Like a Prayer” by Madonna.
Tweets from fans have since flooded in, expressing their excitement for the new album:
We love u!
— Loren (@AvocadoCyrus) April 25, 2022
Hope we get a vinyl or cd!!
— ëli (@FunTonightEli) April 8, 2022
I would love that so much 😭😭😭😭😭
— jonathan (@jaysquivel) April 7, 2022
Credit Twitter: @jayquivel @FunTonightEli @AvocadoCyrus
