Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live

By Joshua Manning • 25 April 2022 • 19:35

Miley Cyrus announces release date of a deluxe version of her latest album Credit: Twitter @MileyCyrus

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live.

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date of a deluxe version of her latest album: Attention Miley Live, on Twitter after an exchange with a fan account. A fan account under the username @MileyUpdates tweeted: “can we expect a deluxe version of Attention Miley Live with Mother’s Daughter, Angels Like U, WTF and Fly On The Wall!? fans are asking!!@mileycyrus ” on 7, April, following the release of Miley Cyrus’ latest album entitled “Attention: Miley Live” on 1, April.

Miley Cyrus responded by tweeting: “4/29” implying that she will be releasing a deluxe version of her album this Friday, 29, April.

The latest album by 29-year-old Miley Cyrus, was her first-ever live album and featured Cyrus performing a variety of songs that fans helped select. Amongst the songs included were: “Attention” and “You” as well as more famous older songs such as “We Can’t Stop” “Wrecking Ball” and “Nothing Compares.”