‘Horrific experience’: easyJet ‘sorry’ as travellers left ‘stranded’ in Amsterdam

By Alex Glenn • 26 April 2022 • 12:33

‘Horrific experience’: easyJet ‘sorry’ as travellers are left ‘stranded’ in Amsterdam. Passengers from Northern Ireland saw their flights repeatedly cancelled by easyJet.

Travellers saw easyJet flights cancelled to Belfast from Schiphol on Friday, Sunday and Monday, April 25 after the airline blamed “strong winds, combined with runway maintenance”.

Passengers speaking exclusively to BBC News NI revealed that they were only notified about the cancellations at the last minute.

Danielle Hamilton explained to the BBC: “It has been a total nightmare,”

“We just do not know what is happening, our stress levels have been through the roof”.

Danielle had been on holiday with her partner Jonathan and her brother who needs medication for his cystic fibrosis. They were all set to return home but when they arrived at the airport bedlam hit.

“When we got to the airport it was bedlam,” said Danielle.

After the flight was due to leave the family discovered that their flight had been cancelled.

Danielle explained: “But there was no-one from EasyJet at the airport to help, staff were telling us to ring them or go on their app”.

The family needed to get home quickly before her brother’s medication ran out.

“We were able to get him on an EasyJet flight set to leave Amsterdam on Monday,” Danielle said.

“But he got to the airport only to find out that flight was cancelled too.

“We have had to pay to get him home on another airline, he has been our priority, getting him home was the most important thing.

“I did manage to speak to an EasyJet staff member, and she was asking how Jordan was. What she told us was the flights are being cancelled because of air traffic control and the wind.”

Traveller Caitlin Lowry revealed the “horrific experience” she has had with the airline.

Caitlin stated: “We were due to fly back on Sunday and were half way through security when an email arrived to say there was no flight. But there was no one from EasyJet there, no one to talk to. We just sat down and had to think what we were going to do.”

Caitlin and her family had to wait for a flight on a different day. She commented: “It has just been horrific, we are all just exhausted and want to get home.

“Anything we have got, hotels etc, we have had to pay for ourselves. It’s been hard for all of us, my grandmother and aunt both have health problems.”

An easyJet spokesperson commented on the issues in Amsterdam. The airline said that there were “ongoing operating restrictions at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport as a result of strong winds, combined with runway maintenance”.

The spokesperson went on to add: “While this was outside of our control we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience, particularly to those passengers who were also affected over the weekend by cancellations on the same route due to the airport restrictions put in place,

“We advised passengers that anyone who sourced their own hotel accommodation will be reimbursed for any expenses.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.